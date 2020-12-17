COHA WEBINAR: The National and Regional Impact of Parliamentary Elections in Venezuela

Zoom and Facebook Live

Monday Dec. 14, 8PM EST | 5PM PT

SPEAKERS:

COHA Guest Scholar and Keynote Speaker: Steve Ellner

Election Observer Brief: Dr. Margaret Flowers

COHA Election Report From the Field: Danny Shaw and Alina Duarte

The Parliamentary Elections in Venezuela took place in the midst of severe hardship imposed by a US blockade, a pandemic, and a US-EU backed campaign to boycott the elections.

Steve Ellner will provide an analysis of the implications of the Parliamentary elections for Venezuela and the region.

Steve Ellner is an Associate Managing Editor of the journal “Latin American Perspectives” and a retired professor of the University of the East in Venezuela. He is the author of Rethinking Venezuelan Politics and the editor of Latin America’s Pink Tide: Breakthroughs and Shortcomings and Latin American Extractivism: Dependency, Resource Nationalism and Resistance. He has frequently published in NACLA: Report on the Americas, In These Times and Jacobin and has published on the op-ed page of the New York Times and Los Angeles Times.

Professor Danny Shaw and independent journalist Alina Duarte are Senior Research Fellows at COHA. They were present in Venezuela as electoral observers, as well as Margaret Flowers.

