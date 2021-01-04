COHA Webinar | Venezuela-Iran: A natural alliance in the face of illegal sanctions

With Dan Kovalik (USA) and Foad Izadi (Iran)

January 12, 2021

2pm-3pm US Eastern Time

By Zoom and Facebook Live

ZOOM Registration: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJMkc-itqDsiEtc-JSg5AdPaJWoCcBGYiD68

The United States is imposing illegal sanctions against both Venezuela and Iran, causing great hardship and the suffering of thousands of people in these countries. Today, the natural alliance between Caracas and Tehran, which took root in the early days of the Bolivarian revolution, provides mutual life lines in defiance of a US economic and naval blockade. This webinar aims at providing critical analysis of the historical, regional, and geopolitical context of this alliance.

COHA Senior Research Fellow Dan Kovalic teaches International Human Rights at the University of Pittsburgh School of Law and is the author of “The Plot to Overthrow Venezuela” and “The Plot to Attack Iran”. Foad Izadi teaches American studies at the Faculty of World Studies, University of Tehran.

Co-sponsored by CodePink | Alliance for Global Justice | Popular Resistance

