COHA Webinar | Pedro Castillo Advances A New Progressive Agenda to Win the Presidency in Peru

With congressman Guillermo Bermejo, member of Pedro Castillo’s Presidential Campaign

Join the Council on Hemispheric Affairs (COHA) to analyze the decisive presidential election taking place this June 6 in Perú.

COHA Director Patricio Zamorano, COHA Senior Research Fellow Alina Duarte and COHA Senior Analyst William Camacaro will interview Guillermo Bermejo about the presidential election in Perú, a country in permanent political crisis, which has gone through three presidents in 2020. The second round of the presidential election on June 6 will pit progressive candidate Pedro Castillo against conservative leader Keiko Fujimori, daughter of former president, Alberto Fujimori, who was convicted of crimes related to human rights abuses. With such radically different views of good governance at stake, the outcome of this election will have a decisive impact on the future of the Andean nation.

Guillermo Bermejo was recently elected to serve in Congress representing the “Perú Free” party. He is a political analyst, expert on geopolitics and drug trafficking, and also advisor to Peruvian farmer communities.

This conference will be conducted in both English and Spanish

Thursday May 20, 2021

8pm EST | 5pm PST

Zoom and Facebook Live

